Witness appeal following fatal collision in Ashford

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Ashford.

Kent Police was called to Bad Munstereifel Road at 12.10am on Sunday 30 July 2023.

A black VW Golf carrying four people was travelling west, along the road towards Flanders Field roundabout, when, for unknown reasons has collided with the roundabout at the junction with Jacques Faucheux Avenue and left the carriageway.

A 20-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene. A 20-year-old man and two 19-year-old men were taken to hospital with serious injuries. All four are from the Ashford area and next of kin have been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact the appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] quoting RY/MD/080/23.

Footage can be uploaded via this link – https://kep.uk.evidence.com/…/fatalrtcbadmunstereifelroad