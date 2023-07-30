Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home BREAKING Witness appeal following fatal collision in Ashford

Witness appeal following fatal collision in Ashford

by uknip247
Witness appeal following fatal collision in Ashford

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Ashford.

Kent Police was called to Bad Munstereifel Road at 12.10am on Sunday 30 July 2023.

A black VW Golf carrying four people was travelling west, along the road towards Flanders Field roundabout, when, for unknown reasons has collided with the roundabout at the junction with Jacques Faucheux Avenue and left the carriageway.

A 20-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene. A 20-year-old man and two 19-year-old men were taken to hospital with serious injuries. All four are from the Ashford area and next of kin have been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact the appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] quoting RY/MD/080/23.

Footage can be uploaded via this link – https://kep.uk.evidence.com/…/fatalrtcbadmunstereifelroad

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man is due to appear in front of magistrates following a lengthy investigation into multiple reports of non-recent sexual offences

Man Fighting for Life After Being Hit by Car in South London

Pakistan Explosion: At Least 40 Dead in Blast at Political Rally in Northwest Province – Reports

Tesco Recalls British Cooking Salt Due to Plastic Contamination

Fire Crews Battle for Five Hours to Free Casualty in Ashford Horror Crash

Teenager Charged in Connection with Enfield Youth Centre Stabbing

Police Scotland Appeals for Information on Glasgow Assault Suspects

Wanted Sexual Offender Kolawole Oladetoun Remains at Large as Police Launch Manhunt

Heroic Police Dog and Britain’s Got Talent Star Finn Passes Away at 14, Leaving a “Huge Legacy”

Greece’s Climate Minister Attributes Hundreds of Wildfires to Arson Amidst Unprecedented Heatwave

Man Left in Critical Condition After Collision Between Ambulance and Scooter in Hoylandswaine

Mother of Murdered Toddler James Bulger Distressed as AI-Generated Clips Resurface on TikTok

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Footer

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.