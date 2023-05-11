Witness Appeal Launched After Driver Arrested Following Isle of Wight Crash

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary has launched an appeal for witnesses following a collision that occurred in Brading last night. The incident took place at the junction of Morton Road and Old Morton Road, prompting a swift response from law enforcement officers.

According to reports, the vehicle involved was travelling at a high speed along the road when the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle. In the process, the driver lost control and collided with a metal post.

A 26-year-old man from Ryde was subsequently arrested on multiple charges, including suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and using a vehicle without third-party insurance.

Authorities are now seeking the assistance of witnesses to shed light on the exact circumstances leading up to the collision. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary is particularly interested in hearing from individuals who may have witnessed the MG vehicle prior to the crash. They are urging anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV recordings capturing the vehicle to come forward with information that can aid their investigation.

Anyone who has relevant information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary at 101, quoting the reference number 44230184106. Alternatively, information can be provided through the police force’s website.

The police are working diligently to uncover the full details of the collision and establish a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to it. Public cooperation and witness testimonies play a crucial role in assisting the authorities in their investigations.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary remains committed to ensuring the safety of the community and will continue its efforts to thoroughly investigate the incident.