Witnesses and dashcam are sought by officers investigating a fatal collision near Goudhurst.

The collision involved two cars and happened at around 2.35pm on Wednesday 22 February 2023, at a location on the A262 Goudhurst Road. Officers and ambulance crews attended the scene, which was close to a junction for Whitewell Lane.

A 74-year old woman who had been driving a white VW T-Roc was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The 80-year-old driver of the other car, a blue Skoda Yeti, also suffered serious injuries. He remains in the hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone with information to contact them, by calling 01622 798538 and quoting reference HW/HG/020/23. You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk Anyone with dashcam which shows the collision, or either of the cars in the moments leading up to it, can upload footage online by clicking the following link: Evidence Request from Kent Police and Essex Police