At around 7.30pm on Sunday 2 October 2022, Kent Police was made aware that an e-scooter rider had been injured in Hartley Road, Cranbrook.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the man, who is in his 30s, was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries. It is not currently believed that any other vehicles were involved.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is investigating and officers urge anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference XX/MS/105/22.

