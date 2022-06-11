Officers in Rotherham are looking for witnesses after a young boy was assaulted on the playing fields.

The boy, aged 11, was playing on fields off Well Lane in Treeton between 3 and 4 p.m. on May 31. According to reports, a group of teenagers between the ages of 13 and 14 approached him, poured alcohol on him, and then assaulted him.

Officers are now requesting that anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anything suspicious come forward.

Anyone with information that could help our investigations is asked to call 101 and reference investigation number 14/101118/22.

Call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 to provide information anonymously. You can also remain completely anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre at 0800 555 111.