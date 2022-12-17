Witnesses are being sought after lumps of frozen mud were reported to have been thrown from a bridge in Whitstable and struck multiple cars travelling on the London-bound carriageway of the A299 Thanet Way

The incident happened at around 7pm on Tuesday 13 December 2022 on the Crab and Winkle footpath bridge. Multiple cars were struck, one vehicle’s panoramic sunroof was smashed and another car had a dent in the bonnet.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Stephen Wells said: ‘Throwing items from heights towards oncoming vehicles is extremely dangerous and it is only sheer luck that nobody was seriously hurt.

‘We have been making enquiries in the area to identify suspects and I am appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation, to contact us.’

Anybody with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting crime reference number 13-1124.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.