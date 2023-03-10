Witnesses are being sought after reports of a suspicious man acting suspiciously outside two schools in Tunbridge Wells

A member of the public reported an unknown man talking to a number of unaccompanied schoolgirls on Linden Park Road around 3.45pm on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

A parent reported a similar incident on Saunders Road two days later, shortly after 3.15pm. The suspect is accused of approaching a child and touching their arm.

The child moved away and returned to her parent, who was walking behind her.

The suspect is described as white and taller than six feet, with dark blonde hair cut in a ‘curtains’ style. He was dressed in a black hooded pinafore with the hood pulled up, dark coloured jeans, and white trainers. The man had a British accent and was thought to be between the ages of 30 and 40.

Officers are looking for witnesses or anyone with information that can help them with their investigation. Residents with CCTV near either location, as well as drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area at the time, are asked to search for relevant footage.

PC Jack Kinkade of West Kent’s Vulnerability Investigation Team, who led the investigation, stated:

‘We appreciate this incident may cause parents and local residents concern and would like to reassure members of the public that we are conducting a thorough investigation.

‘Kent Police takes safeguarding concerns seriously, and officers are looking for more witnesses to the incident,’ said a spokesperson. Because the events occurred during busy school pick-up times, we believe others may have witnessed what occurred and urge them to come forward.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact the west Kent appeal line at 01622 604100 and reference crime reference 46/40276/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.