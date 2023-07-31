Witnesses are being sought as part of an investigation into a disturbance in a Whitstable car park

The incident, involving a group of people known to each other, took place between 8.45pm and 9.10pm on Monday 24 July 2023 in a car park on the A2990 Thanet Way near to the Borstal Hill roundabout.

It was reported that during the incident, two women were assaulted and threats were made towards them.

Police attended and following enquiries, a 39-year-old man from Dover and a 35-year-old woman from Canterbury were arrested on suspicion of assault and affray. They were released on bail until 13 October while enquiries continue.

Officers would like to thank all those who came forward with information at the scene and are appealing for anyone else who saw the incident and has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/132486/23.