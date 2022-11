Kent Police was called to Highfield Road near the junction with Newington Road at around 7.55am on Monday 14 November 2022.

The motorcyclist sustained a serious leg injury and he was taken to a local hospital.

Officers are investigating the collision and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with either private CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area to come forward.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 14-0181.