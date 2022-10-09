At around 2.30am on Sunday 9 October 2022, a red Volkswagen Polo was travelling along Cornwall Road towards Hamilton Road when it collided with a railway bridge.

A 21-year-old man from the Aylesham area was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Two men sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital. A woman also required medical treatment for minor injuries.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone who saw the car before the collision, or who has private CCTV or dashcam footage that might assist to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting KH/KA/112/22.

