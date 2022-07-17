Police are looking for witnesses after a car and a lorry collided on the A361 near Beckhampton last night (16/7).

The car’s driver, a man in his 80s, died at the scene.

The road will be closed for the majority of today (17/7).

We’re looking for witnesses after a fatal road traffic accident near Beckhampton last night (16/07).

A Range Rover Evoque collided with a lorry on the A361 between Beckhampton and Devizes shortly before 6.45 p.m.

Unfortunately, the driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was killed at the scene.

At this time, our thoughts are with his family, and specially trained officers are assisting them.

The lorry’s driver was unharmed.

The A361 is still closed between the Beckhampton roundabout and the Blacklands junction. This section of road is expected to be closed for the majority of today.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage should contact us.

Anyone with information should call the Collision Investigation Unit at 101 and reference log number 295 from July 16. Information can also be emailed to SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.