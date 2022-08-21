On Saturday 20 August 2022, Kent Police and ambulance crews were called to the Hare and Hounds public house on Lower Boxley Road shortly after 8.35 p.m.

According to reports, a man was taken to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries after an altercation.

A 25-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of affray.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help them with their investigations.

Witnesses should contact Kent Police at 01622 604100 and reference case number 46/162838/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or filling out the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.