A man was allegedly assaulted by another man in Gordon Road between 7.50 and 8 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022.

He suffered stab wound-like injuries that necessitated hospitalisation, and the incident was later reported to Kent Police.

Officers have since conducted investigations and are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who has any other information that may help the investigation.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, 5ft 6ins tall, slim, with wavy light brown hair and facial hair.

He was dressed in a dark blue tracksuit top and blue trousers with a yellow stripe down the right shoulder. He is thought to have fled in the direction of Ramsgate Road.

Anyone with information, or who has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote reference 46/171413/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.