The victim, in his twenties, was walking towards the car park with his girlfriend between 8.30pm and 9pm on Saturday, July 30, 2022, when they were approached by a group of teenage boys riding bicycles and scooters.

After verbally abusing the couple, one of the group members is accused of punching the man to the ground, causing fractures to his skull and jaw.

Officers from Kent Police responded to the scene and arrested a 15-year-old boy from Maidstone on suspicion of assault. He was later released from custody pending further investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage should contact the appeal line at 01622 604100 and quote reference 46/147359/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or fill out an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.