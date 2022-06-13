Between 3 and 4 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at least five houses in Sheldwich Close and Newenden Close had their windows broken.

The investigations are still ongoing, but officers are urging anyone who lives in the area and witnessed anything suspicious to contact the police.

Investigators are also asking residents to check their home CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may be useful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference 46/113283/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.