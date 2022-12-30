Friday, December 30, 2022
Friday, December 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Witnesses Are Sought After 27 Sheep Were Found Dead Following A Dog Attack In A Field Near Sittingbourne
Home BREAKING Witnesses are sought after 27 sheep were found dead following a dog attack in a field near Sittingbourne

Witnesses are sought after 27 sheep were found dead following a dog attack in a field near Sittingbourne

by @uknip247

The ewes, who were all believed to be pregnant, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pmon Boxing Day. It happened at a location near Deerton Street, Teynham. It has been reported that barking was heard in the area between 4pm and 5pm on Christmas Day.

PC Marc Pennicott, of Kent Police’s Rural Task Force said: ‘This is a distressing incident which is possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had. The sheep would have been petrified and had no way of escaping. We believe they may have been attacked by one dog but cannot rule out that more dogs may have also been responsible. The farmer has not only suffered a financial loss due to this incident but animals have needlessly lost their lives.

‘These dogs would have been covered in mud and returned home exhausted and we are committed to identifying their owners. Sheep targeted were pregnant with twins or triplets and the remaining livestock have also been left vulnerable to a further attack, so it is extremely important that we find who is responsible for these dogs as quickly as possible.’

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference 26-0510. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their

RELATED ARTICLES

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a report of a robbery in...

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81

Two people arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards have...

The nightclub where footballer Cody Fisher was stabbed to death on Boxing...

A second 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder...

Wet and windy weather will continue for most over the New Year...

A man has been jailed for threatening bailiffs with a firearm which...

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following a fatal...

Police investigating a sexual assault on-board a London-bound train are releasing this...

Information is sought to help locate a teenage boy missing from Bromley...

It’s traditionally the biggest party night of the year, but are you...

A man has died and another man has sustained life threatening injuries...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"