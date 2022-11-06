Witnesses are sought after a man sustained fatal injuries in Meopham

Kent Police was called to the Cricketers Inn public house in Wrotham Road shortly before 9.15pm on Saturday 5 November 2022 following a report that a man had been assaulted.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and two men were found to have sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds.

A man in his 30s was pronounced deceased at the scene and another man was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A 29-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were later arrested on suspicion of murder.

The men involved are all believed to be known to each another and, at this stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are continuing to make enquiries and Wrotham Road is currently closed at Meopham Green.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information is urged to call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 05-1226.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.