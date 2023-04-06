Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

Witnesses are sought after a man was injured during a reported assault at an address in Aylesford

by uknip247

The incident happened in Teapot Lane between 5.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday 21 March 2023.

The victim sustained a head injury after he was allegedly assaulted by a man who called at his property attempting to sell household products.

Investigating officer, PC Wager, said: ‘The victim did not know the caller and we have been making enquiries in the area to identify him.

‘We are now able to release a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with our enquiries.’

Anyone with information should call the west Kent appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/51894/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

