Witnesses are sought after a pensioner was injured falling from his bike in Hoo as he attempted to avoid a car travelling on the wrong side of the road

The incident happened on Stoke Road, near an area known as Nora Corner, at around 10.55am on Monday 6 March 2023.

The cyclist, aged in his 70s, had been travelling from Allhallows to Stoke when a dark blue or black coloured Ford Fiesta, driving in the opposite direction, crossed over onto the wrong side of the road. The victim swerved to avoid being struck and came off his bike. He suffered multiple injuries which required hospital treatment.

The driver of the car failed to stop and officers are urging motorists who may have been in the area to check dashcams for any footage that may assist the investigation. Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting online reference BCA-20638-23-4646-01.