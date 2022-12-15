Witnesses are sought after a teenage girl was assaulted in Paddock Wood and attempts were made to steal her phone.

It is alleged the victim, aged 16, was punched in the face after she approached by three unknown females in Station Road, between 9pm and 10pm on Friday 9 December 2022. One of the suspects is reported to have snatched the victim’s phone, however she was able to retrieve it and all three ran from scene.

An investigation is ongoing including the review of local CCTV. Anyone with information, who is yet to speak to the police, is urged to call the west Kent appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/236119/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.