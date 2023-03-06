Monday, March 6, 2023
Witnesses are sought after a teenage girl was injured during a reported assault by another girl in Dartford

The incident happened in Market Street between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday 7 February 2023.

The victim sustained serious head and neck injuries that required hospital treatment.

On Saturday 11 February a 15-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the incident. She was later bailed pending further investigation.

Officers are seeking witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the investigation. Residents with CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage are also asked to check for relevant footage.

Anyone with information should call the north Kent appeal line on 01474 366149, quoting crime reference 46/23948/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

