Witnesses are sought after four men were arrested following a violent disturbance in Ramsgate

The suspects were detained after a fight at a fast-food premises in King Street, which happened shortly after 2am on Saturday 25 March 2023. It is reported that the men had previously been involved in an altercation in the Harbour Street area.

Man Rushed To Hospital After Violent Attack In Ramsgate

Police and ambulance crews attended, and two of the men were arrested at the scene and taken to hospital. Their injuries are not life threatening. One of them has injuries believed to have been caused by a knife. The two other suspects were detained shorty after.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information to contact them, including people who may have mobile phone footage and residents with doorbell and CCTV cameras. Drivers who were in areas around King Street and Harbour Street are also urged to check dashcams. If you have information call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting 46/54058/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.

Police are also investigating the possibility that one of the suspects arrested is linked to a separate incident, which involved an assault on a taxi driver. The assault happened at around 11.20pm on Friday 24 March, in Margate Road, Ramsgate. The victim was allegedly robbed by a passenger of money and suffered injuries consistent with a stab wound. The injures are not life threatening