Witnesses are sought after several parked cars were broken into in Chatham

Officers received reports that six vehicles were damaged between 10.30pm and midnight on Sunday 30 April 2023 in Thorold Road and Seymour Road in Chatham.

During the incidents car windows were broken and one victim reported seeing a man inside her vehicle before he got out.

Officers attended and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference. He has since been bailed until Saturday 15 July while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information or private CCTV should call Kent Police appeals line on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/77422/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.