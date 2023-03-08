Witnesses are sought after three purses were reported stolen in Sittingbourne. The thefts are thought to have taken place between 9am and 1pm on Tuesday 28 February 2023.

The victims were allegedly targeted in separate incidents at two charity shops in The Forum Shopping Centre and Roman Square, and also a store in the High Street. The crimes were only discovered at a later stage when the victims realised their property was missing.

Police Sergeant Ryan Chase of Swale’s Community Safety Unit said: ‘From our initial enquiries we believe two women worked together to commit these three thefts. We are actively seeking further information to identity them.

‘I would remind shoppers to never leave handbags unattended on top of prams, shopping trolleys, wheelchairs or mobility scooters and to always ensure they are zipped up.

‘A purse chain can be an effective measure against thieves. I’d also advise against carrying large amounts of cash.’

The two women are described as being of medium build and around five feet and seven inches tall. Both were wearing dark blue jeans and dark thigh length coats. One was wearing a dark bobble hat and a light coloured face mask, while the other had a light coloured woolly hat and a chequered scarf worn over her face.

Anyone who has information which may assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/38663/23. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form on their website.