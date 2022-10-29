Witnesses are sought by officers investigating a suspicious incident in Maidstone where a woman was approached and harassed by a stranger.

The woman was left in a state of distress after the man repeatedly

attempted to engage her in unwanted conversion at a location in Tonbridge

Road, near Bower Terrace. He is reported to have persistently questioned

her about where she was heading to and lived, before another member of the

public intervened and escorted the woman to safe place.

The incident happened at around 9.15am on 17 October 2022 and officers want

to speak to anyone who was in the area, if they saw or heard anything

suspicious. They are also urging anyone else who may have been approached

in similar circumstances to contact them. The man is described as being

black, in his 30s, of large build and around 5ft 3ins tall. He was wearing

a black hooded top.

Investigating officer, PC Josiah Taylor, said: ‘We have been making

enquiries to identify this man including the examination of CCTV footage

and believe that other women may have been approached and made the subject

of unwanted attention. Whilst it is important to stress that no actual

offences may have been committed, the actions of this man have caused

considerable distress and it is important we identify and speak to him.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting

reference 46/200630/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on

0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.