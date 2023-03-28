Witnesses are sought by officers investigating two suspicious incidents in Ashford

Two women were reportedly harassed by a man on separate occasions on Monday 27 March 2023.

The first incident is reported to have happened in Newtown Road at about 9am when the unknown man approached the woman and made suggestive remarks. He continued to engage her in an unwanted conversation for a short distance before he left.

The second incident took place a short time later at 10.05am in Mulberry Road when it is believed the same man engaged another woman in an unwanted conversation and made suggestive remarks, before walking off towards Springwood Drive.

Both victims described the man as being white, about 5ft 8inches tall, with short dark-coloured hair and wearing dark-coloured clothing and shorts.

Detective Chief Inspector Stefanie Earl said: ‘Given the close proximity of the incidents and the similar descriptions we are currently linking the two. We have been making enquiries to identify the man, including the examination of CCTV footage but would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch.’

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/55559/23

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org