Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Witnesses are sought by officers investigating two suspicious incidents in Ashford

Witnesses are sought by officers investigating two suspicious incidents in Ashford

by uknip247
Witnesses Are Sought By Officers Investigating Two Suspicious Incidents In Ashford

Two women were reportedly harassed by a man on separate occasions on Monday 27 March 2023.

The first incident is reported to have happened in Newtown Road at about 9am when the unknown man approached the woman and made suggestive remarks. He continued to engage her in an unwanted conversation for a short distance before he left.

The second incident took place a short time later at 10.05am in Mulberry Road when it is believed the same man engaged another woman in an unwanted conversation and made suggestive remarks, before walking off towards Springwood Drive.

Both victims described the man as being white, about 5ft 8inches tall, with short dark-coloured hair and wearing dark-coloured clothing and shorts.

Detective Chief Inspector Stefanie Earl said: ‘Given the close proximity of the incidents and the similar descriptions we are currently linking the two. We have been making enquiries to identify the man, including the examination of CCTV footage but would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch.’

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/55559/23

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged after a number of refuse collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent

A man wanted on suspicion of murder who fled the UK has been arrested for drug offences in South America

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Can you help Police find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a Whitby collision in which a...

Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on...

Protests across France continue, with demonstrators gathering in multiple cities to oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement reform

A sexual predator who raped his victim at least 24 times has been jailed for 17 years

The British government has decided to donate 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in order to help them fight the Russian invasion

Can you help the Police to find missing Celia Vosper, 77, from the Isle of Wight?

The Prime Minister has today made three re-appointments and one new appointment to his Trade Envoy programme

A man is facing a life sentence for the murder of Madison Wright in Pitsea

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Worthing

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More