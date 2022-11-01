Witnesses are sought following a disturbance in a village near Folkestone

Kent Police officers attended Elham High Street following an altercation

between two groups of people in a pub garden at 9.30pm on Friday 28 October

2022.

Furniture at the pub was damaged and no serious injuries were reported.

Two men, who are aged 46 and 29 and are from the local area, have since

been arrested on suspicion of affray and released under investigation while

enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed what happened and has yet to speak to officers, or who

was in the area and has information, should call Kent Police on 01843

222289, quoting reference 46/208096/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using

the online form on their website.