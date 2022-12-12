Monday, December 12, 2022
Witnesses Are Sought Following A Disturbance In strood involving Four Women Which Led To Two Of Them Being Assaulted
Witnesses are sought following a disturbance in Strood involving four women which led to two of them being assaulted

The incident happened in an alleyway near Tamar Drive, on 12 November 2022 shortly after 4pm. It is alleged the two victims were punched, kicked and struck with items including a metal bar. They both suffered injuries and required hospital treatment.

 

Police attended and arrested two women, aged 21 and 26, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They are both currently bailed, pending further enquiries, until 9 February 2023.

 

Can you help?

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation, and who has not yet spoken to police, is urged to call 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/218710/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

