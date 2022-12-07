Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Witnesses Are Sought Following A Fatal Collision In Leysdown-on-sea A Woman In Her 70s Died At The Scene
Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision in Leysdown-on-Sea a woman in her 70s died at the scene

At around 4.45pm on Tuesday 6 December 2022, a white Seat Exeo estate was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the B2231 Leysdown Road near its junction with Bay View Gardens.

Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service. The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, had been pushing a trolley bag at the time of the incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is carrying out enquiries and officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email [email protected], quoting reference KH/DH/137/22.

Drivers with dashcam and residents with CCTV that may assist can upload the footage using this link: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/13722

