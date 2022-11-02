*Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision in Rochester*

At around 11.45pm on Saturday 29 October 2022, a blue BMW 1 series was

travelling along City Way, Rochester, when it collided with a grey Skoda

Fabia.

Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The passengers in the Skoda Fabia, two men in their 50s, were pronounced

deceased.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is carrying out

enquiries and officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or

has relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538,

or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference JW/HM/119/22.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone travelling past at the time and who

may have dashcam footage, or any residential properties who may have caught

the collision on CCTV. Footage can be uploaded here:

https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/citywayrtc

