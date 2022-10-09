At around 10.30am on Saturday 8 October 2022, a black BMW M3 was travelling on the A2 towards the slip road for Dartford Heath, when it left the carriageway and overturned.

Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the air ambulance.

Two passengers, a man and a woman in their 20s, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is carrying out enquiries and officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

In particular, investigators would like to speak to anybody who saw the vehicle travelling along the coastbound carriageway of the A2 from Bexley towards Dartford Heath prior to the collision.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference RY/MS/111/22.

Drivers with dashcam that may assist can upload the footage using this link: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/ryms11122

ADVERTISEMENT