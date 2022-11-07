Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision near Faversham

A blue Kia Rio car reportedly left the coastbound A299 Thanet Way between Brenley Corner roundabout and Whitstable on the evening of Sunday 6 November 2022 and collided with a tree.

The time of the collision has not been confirmed but the car was seen on its side just before 8.20pm that day.

An 18-year old man from Whitstable sustained injuries and was taken to a London hospital where he sadly died. His next of kin are aware.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it to contact their appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference JW/COJ/120/22.

Anyone with dash cam footage of the collision or the vehicle before the collision can submit it here: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/a299thanetwaycollision.