At around 7.25am on Thursday 6 October 2022, a white Renault van was involved in a collision with a bicycle in Grinsell Hill, Minster.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the cyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is carrying out enquiries and officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference RY/BLM/107/22.

ADVERTISEMENT