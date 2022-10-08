At around 5.30am on Saturday 8 October 2022, a yellow DAF articulated tanker was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the Rochester-bound carriageway of the A228.

The incident happened between the junctions with Malling Road and Rocfort Road.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is carrying out enquiries and officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference RY/MS/110/22.