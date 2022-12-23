Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision on the M20

At 5.57pm on Thursday 22 December 2022, a white Volvo lorry, a blue Peugeot and a grey Audi were involved in a collision at Junction 4 of the London-bound M20 near New Hythe.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision should call 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference HW/COJ/143/22.

To upload your dashcam footage please click this link: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/m20rtcj4