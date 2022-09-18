At around 3.45pm on Saturday 17 September 2022, a blue BMW was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at the junction of the A2 Watling Street and Holmside.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, sustained serious injuries for which she is being treated in hospital.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are carrying out enquiries and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area and who may have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information, and who has not already spoken to officers, should call the SCIU witness appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference MM/COJ/92/22.

