Witnesses are sought following a sexual assault in Ashford

Witnesses Are Sought Following A Sexual Assault In Ashford

At around 3.15pm on Wednesday 29 March 2023, a woman was walking along Norman Road when a man approached her from behind and put his arms around her.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short black hair and stubble. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt and trousers.

Officers from the East Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team have since been carrying out enquiries and have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, dashcam or CCTV footage which might assist investigators is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/57406/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

