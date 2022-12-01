Witnesses sought after man found injured in Swallownest

Roads Policing officers have issued an appeal for witnesses, after a man was found in Swallownest with significant injuries last month.

On Monday 21 November, emergency services were called to the junction of Gray Avenue and Mason Avenue in Swallownest, following reports a 67-year-old man had been found laid on the road.

He was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered multiple broken bones and a serious head injury, consistent with having been involved in a collision.

The victim cannot remember how he came to be injured and no vehicles were at the scene when police arrived.

Officers are therefore keen to hear from any witnesses, anyone living locally who may hold CCTV footage of the area, as well as any motorists who were travelling through the area on Monday 21 November at around 4.45pm.

Anyone with information should contact them using live webchat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 621 of 21 November 2022. Access webchat and our online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

If you have CCTV or dashcam footage that you think might be relevant to the investigation, you can email this to [email protected]police.uk quoting the same incident number in the subject line.