Witnesses Sought After Robbery and Stabbing Incident in Gillingham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Gillingham, which left a teenage boy injured and his belongings stolen. The incident occurred at Medway Park at approximately 5:05pm on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, where the teenage boy was found with injuries consistent with a stab wound. His coat and bag were also taken during the robbery. The victim was subsequently transported to a London hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

At present, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Kent Police is actively conducting inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the robbery and stabbing.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information pertaining to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. They can contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/86366/23.

Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by completing the online form on their website.

The police are counting on the support and cooperation of the community to help bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of the local area.

