Officers investigating an assault in Broadstairs are appealing to witnesses for information.

An unknown man punched a teenage boy in the face on Thursday, June 23, 2022, between 10.45 p.m. and 11 p.m. This knocked him out, and he was then kicked in the face.

Kent Police were called to the scene of the assault on East Cliff Promenade, where the teenager was taken to hospital with a broken jaw.

Officers investigating the crime have spoken with a number of witnesses and reviewed CCTV footage. The suspect was described as being between the ages of 18 and 20, about 6ft tall, with blonde hair, and dressed in dark clothing. He is said to have fled the scene toward Harbour Street.

Anyone who witnessed what occurred or has information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Kent Police as soon as possible.

Please contact 01843 222289 and reference 46/121145/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using their website’s online form. Saturday, July 2, 2022

