The victim was in the High Street at 1.15 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, when he was approached by a group of three to four men.

Following a brief exchange of words, one of the group members is accused of assaulting the victim by pushing him to the ground and punching him in the face and body.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries, including a fractured eye socket, as a result of the assault.

The offender is described as white with blonde hair, about five feet ten inches tall, between the ages of 20 and 30, and of slim build. He was dressed in blue jeans and a grey top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 01634 792209 and quote case number 46/146722/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or fill out their online form.