The three-year-old girl was riding her scooter near Ramsgate Tunnels when the dog, which was off its lead, bit her at around 10am on Tuesday 13 September 2022.

She suffered a facial injury that required stitches but has since been discharged from the hospital.

The dog’s breed is not known but it was with a woman described as being of large build and in her 50s.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can provide any further information is urged to call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/179343/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

