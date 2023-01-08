Sunday, January 8, 2023
Witnesses urged to come forward following a serious collision in Tunbridge Wells

A 75-year-old man from the town suffered critical injuries after being hit by a white Volkswagen Transporter van in Culverden Down, shortly after 5.15pm on Saturday 7 January 2023.

Officers attended and arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He remains in custody pending further enquiries.

The incident happened near the entrance to the football stadium at a time when spectators leaving the Tunbridge Wells FC v Erith Town match would have been in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the van before the collision is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, which is also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or mobile phone footage that may assist them.

Please call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference 003/23 or email [email protected]

