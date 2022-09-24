It was reported that between 8pm and 8.20pm on Friday 19 August 2022, a teenage boy was verbally abused by a teenage girl as she followed him down the High Street. He was then punched several times near the bus station, resulting in non-serious injuries.

Shortly after the attack, the victim was approached by three or four members of the public to ask if he was ok.

A suspect has since been identified and spoken to by officers.

Detectives would like to speak to those who stopped to assist the victim.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/162241/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.