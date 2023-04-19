Woman admits to murdering husband

A 44-year-old woman has today (Wednesday 19 April) pleaded guilty to murdering her husband in Sheffield.

Pauline Caster has been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court since Monday (17 April), charged with murder. Today, on the third day of her trial, she changed her plea to guilty.

The court heard that at around 9.55pm on 19 October 2021, emergency services were called to High Hazel Crescent after Caster was seen running in the street, screaming that her husband was dead.

Paramedics and police officers arrived at Caster’s home address where they found her husband, 43-year-old Kevin Caster, gravely injured. He was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was sadly pronounced dead later that evening.

Woman Admits Murdering Husband

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons, senior investigating officer, said: “Firstly I wish to take this opportunity to send my condolences to Kevin’s family and loved ones, as they continue to come to terms with their loss.

“The information we gathered during our enquiries sadly revealed a history of arguments between the two and on the night of his death, witnesses reported hearing Caster shouting at Kevin and a number of people reported seeing Caster making violent gestures, as though she was stamping on something, through the window.

“CCTV footage showed Caster violently stamping on Kevin while he lay on the floor. She then waited an hour and a half before calling for help. By which time nothing could be done to save Kevin.

“We also learned that Caster changed her account of how Kevin came to be injured to those who ran to her aid that evening after hearing her shouting in the street. To some, she said he’d been in a fight, others she told he’d taken pills and had had a seizure.

“This is a tragic case where not only do those who knew and loved Kevin have to face his loss, but Caster’s actions effectively mean they lose her too, as she now faces a significant custodial sentence.”

Caster, formerly of Harmony Way, Catcliffe, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday 20 April) for sentencing.