Late Saturday evening, the Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance were dispatched to a fire within a flat in St Andrews Close in Whitstable.
Neighbours assisted the lady in getting out the window. She had a minor leg injury. Prior to the arrival of the fire services.
The lady and her dog are safe, according to a neighbour.
The woman was treated by paramedics and taken to the William Harvey hospital in Ashford in Kent,
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called by a number of people alerting them to the blaze.
KFRS have been approached for comment