Late Saturday evening, the Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance were dispatched to a fire within a flat in St Andrews Close in Whitstable.

Neighbours assisted the lady in getting out the window. She had a minor leg injury. Prior to the arrival of the fire services.

The lady and her dog are safe, according to a neighbour.

The woman was treated by paramedics and taken to the William Harvey hospital in Ashford in Kent,

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called by a number of people alerting them to the blaze.

KFRS have been approached for comment