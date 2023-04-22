Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

Woman attacked with a drill in her own home

by uknip247

A 31-year-old woman has been jailed for aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm.

Jade Kent from Abbey Hey, Manchester, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary having entered an address in Abbey Hey as a trespasser and inflicting grievous bodily harm on a disabled woman within the address.

Kent entered the address in Abbey Hey around 11am on 29 May 2022. The occupant was sitting in the dining room when she saw Kent in her hallway.

Kent then ran towards the woman carrying a drill, shouting threats, she thrust her knee into the woman’s abdomen, pinning her to the seat, she then put the drill at the back of the woman’s head, turning it on and pressing the drill into the woman’s head.

The woman couldn’t get away and slipped down in the seat. The drill slipped down to the woman’s neck where Kent continued to apply pressure.

Kent then dragged the woman to the floor by her hair, before throwing her into the kitchen where she stood over her and kicked her to the chest and stomach.

Despite the cries to stop, Kent continued to assault the woman whilst she was on the floor, before fleeing the address.

The woman suffered numerous injuries including lacerations to her scalp and neck, and bruising to her face, collarbone, neck, elbow and forearm.

She has been left with permanent scars from the attack and she and her teenage daughter, who was upstairs during the attack, have both suffered from anxiety since that day.

Kent was arrested soon after the assault and made no comment in her police interview. She later pleaded guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court in August 2022.

She was sentenced today to five years and four months in prison. An indefinite restraining order was also put in place to prevent Kent from contacting the victim.

Gary Logan, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a disabled woman in her own home.

“The CPS worked with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case including CCTV and eyewitness testimony. The strength of the evidence was such that Kent had no option but to accept her guilt.

“My thoughts are with the victim and her family who have been badly affected by this incident. I can only hope knowing Kent has been brought to justice will help them to put this behind them.”

