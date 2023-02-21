Woman body pulled from water in Swindon

Police were called to Yelland Walk, East Wichel, Swindon, this morning (21/2), after a member of the public reported finding a body in the canal.

Emergency services attended the scene and we can confirm that a body has been recovered from the water.

While formal identification has yet to be completed, we believe the deceased was a woman in her 80s from Swindon.

Her next of kin has been notified, and she will be assisted by specially trained officers. In this difficult time, our thoughts are with them.

Police have conducted preliminary investigations and do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference log number 117 from February 21.