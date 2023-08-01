Weather where you are

Woman Charged in Connection to the Death of Fatiha Sabrin in Shadwell

A woman has been charged in relation to the tragic death of Fatiha Sabrin, an 11-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a residential property in Sutton Street, E1, on December 11, 2021. The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command conducted an investigation, leading to the arrest and subsequent charging of Jesmin Akter, 33, of Sutton Street, E1.

Akter was charged on Friday, 28 July, with manslaughter and importing a regulated substance. She is scheduled to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 22 August, to face the charges brought against her.

The young victim, Fatiha Sabrin, was rushed to an east London hospital after being discovered unresponsive at the Sutton Street property. Despite the medical efforts, she tragically passed away on the same day.

Upon charging Jesmin Akter, authorities have been in close contact with Fatiha’s grieving family. Family liaison officers are providing support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

As the case now enters the criminal proceedings phase, authorities stress the importance of refraining from any reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online that could potentially prejudice the proceedings.

