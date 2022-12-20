Woman charged in connection with the deaths of two children in Dagenham

Detectives are investigating the deaths of two children in Dagenham.

Kara Alexander, 44, of Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, was arrested on Friday, 16 December and was charged on Monday, 19 December with two counts of murder.

She will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 20 December.

Emergency services were called at around 14:00hrs on Friday, 16 December, after the bodies of two young children were found at a residential address in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the location.

They found the bodies of a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old boy, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Post-mortem examinations and formal identifications will be arranged in due course.